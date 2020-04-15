Wipro’s Q4 results bear the scars of covid-19, but worse is yet to come

In a first since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange about 20 years ago, Wipro Ltd has decided to take a break from providing quarterly revenue guidance.

But while no numbers were provided, the company’s chief executive officer Abidali Z. Neemuchwala said in a media conference call, “We expect revenues to decline during the (June) quarter, and it will put a huge pressure on our margins."

The company also added that covid-19 impacted March quarter revenues by 0.7-0.8%. Since business disruption was only in the last two-three weeks of March, this means a quarterly impact of 3-5% of revenues. The company’s employee count reduced by 2.4% sequentially, indicating weak demand going ahead. Wipro shares fell over 8% on the New York Stock Exchange in a weak market, while shares of Infosys Ltd and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. were trading 3-4% lower in early US trading.

There were other signs of pressure. Operating margins fell by 80 basis points to 17.6% despite a sharp reduction in headcount and a resulting improvement in utilization levels. Besides, there were gains from rupee depreciation and a curtailment in selling and marketing expenses. In fact, even without accounting for these lower costs, analysts had estimated a much lower 20 basis points drop in margins.

“We've already seen pricing pressures in terms of discounts or payment term extensions and restructuring requests for existing spends (by clients)," Neemuchwala said on the call.

While direct price discounts show their impact on the profit and loss statement, a big worry now for IT companies is providing balance sheet support for their clients through extended payment terms.

Indian IT vendors have large cash balances on their books, and one way they provide discounts to clients in such crunch times is to provide interest-free credit for a longer-than-usual period. “The risk with such a strategy is that the chance of bad loans may increase," says an analyst with a domestic institutional brokerage.

Last week, Cognizant said that it has drawn down $1.74 billion on its revolving credit facility to augment its existing gross cash balance of about $3 billion. Investors, therefore, need to keep a keen eye on the balance sheet and cash flow statement as well to see the impact of covid-19 related renegotiations with clients.

Interestingly, operating cash flows fell sharply to Rs1407 crore last quarter, from ₹3327 crore in the year ago period. According to the company, this is largely because of an early payment of wages for the month of March. Even so, this is a metric investor should keenly watch, as working capital needs are bound to rise with clients requesting payment extensions.

The silver lining in all of this is that the company has transitioned fairly well to the work-from-home option, and client delivery has been fairly smooth. But demand pressures owing to covid-19 are coming at a time when Wipro is in the midst of a leadership transition, with Neemuchwala on his way out. This is the biggest worry for the company’s investors.