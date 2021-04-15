The March quarter earnings of IT services provider Wipro Ltd were largely in-line with analysts’ estimates on most counts.

In constant currency terms, its revenue grew 3% sequentially, which appears decent for what has traditionally been a weak quarter for the industry. But Wipro’s much talked of recovery is yet to reflect in year-on-year growth rates. The company finally managed to report an increase in revenues on a year-on-year basis, but growth was just 0.5% in constant currency.

Industry bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a constant currency revenue growth of 5.9% in the March quarter, nearly as high as pre-covid growth rates. In the case of Infosys, revenues grew by nearly 10% year-on-year.

Note that Wipro shares have outperformed both Infosys and TCS shares in the past year, riding on the hope that its growth rates will soon catch up with that of its peers. While the wait for this continues, cheery investors are likely to take comfort from the company’s guidance for the June quarter. “Investors are likely to overlook the weak year-on-year growth rates, and focus on the Q1FY22 revenue guidance and the robust deal wins," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage. Wipro shares were 5% higher in early trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

Wipro has guided for a revenue growth of 2-4% in US dollar terms for Q1, excluding the benefit of recently announced acquisitions of Capco and Ampion. Wipro's management said that for the full year, it is hopeful of double-digit revenue growth, although it should be noted that FY21 represents a low base, and Infosys and TCS are expected to grow in the mid-teens.

To be sure, the company’s strong deal closures come as a positive surprise. Wipro closed 12 large deals, resulting in a total contract value of USD 1.4 billion in Q4FY21. This comes on the back of deal wins of around USD1.2 billion in Q3FY21. The management said that the demand environment is robust, and its overall pipeline is healthy. Further, the company is seeing strong traction in cloud and digital transformation services. Within segments, the management said that demand in the BFSI sector is strong across all service offerings.

“After the change in management, the concern of lagging behind peers on growth is being addressed to some extent," says the analyst mentioned above.

Another analyst, who is positive on the stock, points out that while Wipro’s stock price has seen a sharp run-up in the last one year, its valuations still lag peers. The Wipro stock trades at 21 times estimated FY22 earnings, compared to around 30 times in the case of TCS.

Meanwhile, Wipro’s Ebit margins saw a sequential decline of 70 basis points (bps) at 21%. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. Compression in margins was despite wage hikes and lower than expected, due to rising share of offshore projects and some cost rationalization measures.

However, going ahead, analysts are wary of the impact of salary hikes and bonuses on margins. The management said it would be giving promotions across bands, skill-based differentiated bonus, and salary increases for its senior colleagues in June 2021. Wipro’s attrition rate increased to 12.1% in the March quarter compared to 11% in the December quarter. The management said that the increase in attrition points to robust demand in the sector. While it expects attrition to be around these levels, it is taking steps to retain talent.

