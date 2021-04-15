Wipro still lags on growth, but keeps hopes alive with decent deal wins

Note that Wipro shares have outperformed both Infosys and TCS shares in the past year, riding on the hope that its growth rates will soon catch up with that of its peers. While the wait for this continues, cheery investors are likely to take comfort from the company’s guidance for the June quarter. “Investors are likely to overlook the weak year-on-year growth rates, and focus on the Q1FY22 revenue guidance and the robust deal wins," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage. Wipro shares were 5% higher in early trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

