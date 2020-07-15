Wipro stock finds favour after earnings beat in Q1 and hopes from new CEO

In the past two years, returns of Wipro Ltd’s shares have largely mimicked the Nifty IT index. This was despite severe financial underperformance. The only reason the stock tracked returns of peers was a sharp rise in pay-outs to investors. From less than 38% in FY17, total pay-out ratio comprising dividends and buybacks averaged 87% in the past three years.

Still, the stock continued to trade at a sizable discount to industry peers Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd, given its poor revenue growth. Most institutional portfolios were underweight on the stock, due to the poor revenue and earnings growth at the firm.

But perception for the stock changed overnight after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the June quarter. As the chart alongside shows, Wipro’s operating profit fell only 2.7% in Q1 on a year-on-year basis, which is far better compared to the 9.9% drop in TCS's operating profit. Post Q1 results, analysts have upgraded Wipro’s earnings estimates, and downgraded TCS’s estimates. The valuation differential between the two, in terms of price-earnings multiples, has also narrowed.

“We have long held a negative view on Wipro for its uninspiring growth over the last decade. However, margins had begun to surprise on the upside for the past few quarters. If growth comes back, that could be a recipe for significant PE (price to earnings) multiple expansion in a significantly under-owned stock," Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in a note.

What’s more, investors were enthused about comments made by the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Thierry Delaporte. He emphasised the importance of profitable growth and said the company will finalise an action plan in the coming weeks.

While results of the new CEO’s actions will take at least a year to show results, the commentary and strong profit margin defence in the June quarter have rekindled growth revival hopes.

Wipro attributed the profit margin improvement last quarter to better management of costs and human resources. Some of the company’s onsite staff was sent on furloughs, while variable pay was cut as well. Overall employee costs fell 9% in dollar terms sequentially last quarter. Importantly, Wipro’s management indicated the recent improvement in profit margins can be sustained.

Meanwhile, the company continues to have large cash on its books, and dividends and buybacks can continue to generate value for investors, say analysts.

“With net cash of Rs29,900 crore (23.5% of market capitalization) and sizeable buyback expected in September 2020, we see catalysts for steady outperformance on the stock. A large reduction in share count is on the cards, even with a buyback of around Rs12000 crore," says an analyst at a domestic broking firm.

