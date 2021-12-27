After the acquisitions, Wipro must focus on execution

While Wipro is walking the talk on acquisitions and its intention to capture the growing cybersecurity market, this inorganic growth comes with risks of poor execution. “We know that under the new CEO, the company has been trying to reorganize at various levels. They are moving from their core low-growth business to the high-growth business vertical of cybersecurity. We see recent acquisitions to take about a few more quarters to start showing on the deal wins front," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house requesting anonymity. “We do not see any particular risk from Edgile acquisition; however, since there are too many moving parts with a slew of acquisitions in the last one year and internal reorganization, we see execution as a risk for the stock," he added.