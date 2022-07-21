Wipro's attrition eased in Q1, but there are other concerns

According to analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, while 15% is probably the bottom for FY23 (as indicated by Wipro), margin is unlikely to be very different in 2QFY23. The company's management expects Ebit margin to be 17‐17.5% range in the medium term. The domestic brokerage house is of the view that margin it will improve only gradually and will not hit this band even once in any quarter of FY23. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax.

