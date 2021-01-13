Wipro’s Q3 shows recovery, but valuations may not sustain

Wipro Ltd had been one of the slow-moving IT firms in the past few years, but with a new CEO and tailwinds of digital transformation among clients, the firm was expected to reverse course. To an extent, the company has got some growth back in Q3. The 3.4% sequential jump in constant currency is at the upper end of its guidance.

Lately, the Wipro stock has been outpacing the sector on the assumption that the large deal wins lately would make it catch up in terms of incremental growth. “But since the third quarter does not confirm that, the stock re-rating may not sustain," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage firm.

Besides, compared to its larger peers, the Banking and Finance vertical has also lagged with a growth 1.2%. However, some of its other business units like manufacturing, technology, consumer business unit, health business unit, and energy and natural resources are showing growth in excess of 4%, which is encouraging.

Nevertheless, the firm continues to win large deals, which could aid revenue in the coming quarters. In fact, the firm has again guided for growth of between 1.5% and 3.5% for the coming quarter. While this is conservative and not very strong, analysts expect growth at the higher end of the band in the next quarter.

Like its peers, Wipro has got the benefits of lower costs and better offshoring mix. The firm’s operating profit margin came in at 21.7%, which is one its highest in the last several quarters. In fact, the Street was pencilling in flat margin growth due to wage hikes and promotions awarded in December. The firm also seemed to have saved on transition costs from large deals.

In the coming quarter, though, Wipro’s margins could come off a bit. The firm has announced wage hikes in January. However, the management expects margins to remain better than the second quarter as some of the costs savings are sustainable.

Wipro has kicked off a leaner structure from January onwards, cutting down on the number of verticals and reporting heads. But Wipro the stock has made most of the gains from the re-rating in the IT sector post the lockdown. Its one-year forward price-earnings multiple stands at 24 times, as per data from Bloomberg. This is sharply higher than the 14-16 times historical price-earnings multiple.