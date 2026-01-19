Wipro’s revenue growth, margin trade-off keeps investors on tenterhooks
Summary
Wipro’s stock slid 7% after Q3 results as weak deal wins, delayed ramp-ups and margin concerns overshadow revenue growth near the top end of guidance, keeping near-term visibility muted.
Wipro Ltd shares fell 7% on Monday after its December quarter (Q3FY26) results and management commentary signalled subdued revenue growth and margin pressure.
