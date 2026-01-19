As per Ambit Capital, Wipro’s revenue is set to decline for the third consecutive year in FY26 by 1.6%. A sharp rebound in FY27 appears unlikely despite better deal wins, as Wipro’s deal flow has historically been offset by leakages, while demand remains uncertain. Ambit added that year-on-year growth is likely to remain flat to negative in BFSI, consumer, energy, natural resources and utilities—segments that together contribute about 70% of Wipro’s revenue.