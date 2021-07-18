Wipro’s turnaround is on track but its valuation has run ahead of itself

Also, as part of this strategy, Wipro had outlined that it hopes to match peers on organic growth by FY23 and exceed them by FY24. But analysts have doubts. “There is likely to be a closure of gap between Wipro and its tier-1 IT peer group growth over FY21-24, but we expect Wipro to still lag TCS and Infosys and be at par with HCL on organic growth over FY21-24," said analysts at Ambit Capital Market Pvt. Ltd.