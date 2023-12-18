Wipro's weary road to recovery amid challenging macros

Wipro Ltd investors have enough on their plate, caught between global economic uncertainties impacting the IT sector, and the company's internal challenges.

Key issues include top-level exits and relatively higher exposure to discretionary consulting verticals, notably the Capco acquisition. This comes at a time when the December quarter typically sees a slowdown in the IT sector due to furloughs. For Wipro, cautious client spending could exacerbate the pain.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities recently met Wipro’s chief financial officer (CFO) Aparna Iyer who succeeded Jatin Dalal in September. On Capco, Iyer is confident that consulting business can be a differentiating growth driver as the demand cycle turns, but currently, the visibility on growth remains low, Kotak said in its report on 12 December.

Wipro's September quarter (Q2FY24) showed promising deal bookings of $3.8 billion with large deals total contract value of $1.3 billion. However, the pace of revenue conversion has been sluggish due to project delays weighing on its turnaround efforts.

“The strategic inorganic investments in consulting capabilities (such as Capco and Rizing) effectively complemented its IT service line, fostering sustainable growth until it encountered headwinds amid macroeconomic challenges in H2FY23, subsequently contributing to a negative trajectory in Q1FY24," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services report dated 11 December.

Wipro's sequential constant currency revenue (IT services) declined 2.2% in Q2. For Q3, Wipro’s revenue guidance of -3.5% to -1.5%, was lower than analysts’ expectations, indicating continued challenges in troubled verticals of BFSI and Communication and US and Europe geographies. Further, the impact of wage hikes on Ebit margin remains to be seen in Q3 even as the company continues to focus on cost-savings measures.

In this calendar year so far, the Wipro stock has risen 14%, lagging sector index Nifty IT which has fetched 24% returns. Valuation also captures worries around delayed revenue growth revival. At FY25 price-to-earnings, Wipro is trading at a multiple of 19 times, showed Bloomberg data. This is a discount to larger competitors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd which are trading at 27 times and 23 times, respectively. This valuation gap may persist without clarity on revenue growth recovery.

“Wipro is on a sticky wicket with continued growth underperformance versus peers, senior executive attrition, lack of mega deals and revenue leakage. The turnaround process appears to have reversed the gains in the past couple of years and may require a re-look," said the Kotak report.