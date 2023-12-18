Wipro's weary road to recovery amid challenging macros

In this calendar year so far, the Wipro stock has risen 14%, lagging sector index Nifty IT which has fetched 24% returns. Valuation also captures worries around delayed revenue growth revival. At FY25 price-to-earnings, Wipro is trading at a multiple of 19 times, showed Bloomberg data. This is a discount to larger competitors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd which are trading at 27 times and 23 times, respectively. This valuation gap may persist without clarity on revenue growth recovery.