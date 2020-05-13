With a provision shield on, Kotak Mahindra Bank scouts for worthy borrowers

Kotak Mahindra Bank does not want to leave anything to chance during a crisis. Ergo, it has covered its entire bad loan stock with provisions and is armed with enough liquidity to lend to worthy borrowers.

It was not a surprise that the bank chose to take a hit on its net profit by setting aside ₹1047 crore provisions including ₹650 towards specific risks arising out of the covid-19 pandemic. Net profit missed market estimates but investors seem to have largely ignored it.

The message from the bank’s chief Uday Kotak was simple: protecting the balance sheet trumps every other priority. Kotak Bank is also bolstering its capital through a share sale worth roughly $1 billion to institutional investors. The bank’s balance sheet is strong with bad loans being just 2.25% of its total loan book. Even accounts that had repayments overdue beyond 30 and 60 days were just ₹96 crore. In comparison, most of its private sector peers reported a larger stock of stressed accounts.

One of the newest indicators of potential stress on the loan book for banks is the extent of moratorium requests they get. After all, an interest holiday though necessary means that borrowers are unable to weather the crisis on their own.

In that respect, Kotak Mahindra Bank seems better placed than most of its peers. About 26% of its borrowers by value opted for moratorium upto 30 April, the bank said. The comparable figure is at a low 8-9% for HDFC Bank while other private sector lenders have seen nearly 30% or more of their loan book move under moratorium.

This does not mean that Kotak Mahindra bank cannot see fresh stress. The lockdown has extended to 55 days now and could very well get stretched further albeit with more relaxations. To that extent, more borrowers may need moratorium. Indeed, the bank is wary on unsecured retail book and sectors directly hit due to the pandemic.

At its end, the conservative bank wants to be even more careful while lending now. “We are sitting on a large surplus and we want to lend. We are not risk averse. we have the money and are ready to take the risks provided that our depositor money is protected," said Kotak in a media call.

But being careful has its own costs too. Loan growth for the March quarter was 6.8%. The bank hasn’t given a guidance for the coming quarters but prospects of credit growth are dim.

During April, consumer lending was virtually nil, according to the bank while corporate lending was restricted to drawdowns in working capital limits. These drawdowns too were far lower than normal times.

For investors, the lender’s balance sheet insurance should give enough comfort even as growth may disappoint.

