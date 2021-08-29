With aluminium prices near 1-year high, India’s smelters reap benefits

Hindalco’s domestic aluminium business reported a 29% sequential increase in Ebitda for the June quarter. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. This was despite volume declining 8% sequentially due to the impact of the lockdown. The firm attributed this primarily to favourable macros, improved product mix and better operational efficiencies. “The profitability of the Indian aluminium business has been rising, driven both by higher realizations and, more importantly, lower costs as domestic coal availability has improved," said analysts at Credit Suisse Research in a 23 August note.