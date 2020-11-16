With bleak thermal power outlook, there’s no light at the end of tunnel for BHEL

Rising preference for renewable energy has put power plant equipment supplier Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) in a tight spot. High exposure to the thermal power segment has become a root cause of BHEL’s disappointing earnings consistently.

In the September quarter, BHEL posted a stand-alone net loss of ₹556 crore against a profit of ₹118 crore for the same period last year. Note that the loss was worse than Bloomberg’s consensus estimates of ₹239.80 crore. Revenues were lower than expectations as well, declining by around 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹3,695 crore in Q2FY21.

On a y-o-y basis, order inflows halved to ₹3,720 crore and order book was flat at ₹1.1 trillion. Total receivables saw a marginal decline annually and sequentially, but remain elevated at ₹34,900 crore in Q2FY21. According to the management, state-owned companies accounted for 48% of the total receivables. It was followed by Centre (33%), private players (12%), and exports (7%), the management added.

BHEL continued to report losses at the operating level in the September quarter. Although operating loss has narrowed sequentially, it was higher than forecast. In a report on 10 November, analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said lower employee cost helped reduce operating losses. However, BHEL’s Ebitda loss at ₹633 crore was significantly higher than their expectation of ₹499 crore and consensus estimate of ₹212 crore, added the report. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Further, wage inflation has eaten into the gains from lower number of employees. "BHEL has an employee base of around 34,000, and employee cost formed 18%/25% of sales in fiscal year 2019/ fiscal year 2020. While we appreciate that the company has been able to bring down the employee base from 46k in FY10, wage inflation has negated the benefit of the same," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 9 November. Moreover, declining revenues imply lower absorption of fixed costs, hurting profit margins. “Thus, BHEL posted Ebitda-level loss in FY20, from 16–20% Ebitda margins in the good years (FY04–13)," pointed out the domestic brokerage.

Analysts expect the financial stress for BHEL to continue unless it forays into other segments. While the company is trying to diversify, the benefits are not expected to come anytime soon. In an attempt to leverage its manufacturing capabilities and facilities, BHEL had floated a global expression of interest. According to the company’s investors presentation, it has signed three memorandums of understanding with international majors for defence and armoured trucks.

“BHEL’s dependence on thermal power (including supply of captive power plants in the industrial segment) is >80% of sales over the last five years. We estimate thermal power is in a structural weak phase over the next decade. Management is focusing on diversifying into contract manufacturing, defence and transportation, but efforts are nascent and may take years to materialize," added the Nomura report.

