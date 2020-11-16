With bleak thermal power outlook, there’s no light at the end of tunnel for BHEL

Further, wage inflation has eaten into the gains from lower number of employees. "BHEL has an employee base of around 34,000, and employee cost formed 18%/25% of sales in fiscal year 2019/ fiscal year 2020. While we appreciate that the company has been able to bring down the employee base from 46k in FY10, wage inflation has negated the benefit of the same," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 9 November. Moreover, declining revenues imply lower absorption of fixed costs, hurting profit margins. “Thus, BHEL posted Ebitda-level loss in FY20, from 16–20% Ebitda margins in the good years (FY04–13)," pointed out the domestic brokerage.