With bonds, RBI cannot have the cake and eat it too

MUMBAI: Four months ago when central bank governor Shaktikanta Das sought "cooperative solutions" from the bond market , the intent should have been clear. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wanted bond investors to increase their appetite to accommodate the government’s mammoth borrowing programme. It also wanted them to do so at a cheaper cost.

In short, Das wants to have the cake and eat it too. It wants the government bond supply to go through and also wants prices to not fall or yields to not rise. It should not surprise us that the plan is not working out well. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is way above 6% currently, a level at which the RBI was trying to keep bonds at a few weeks ago. Analysts at Crisil Ltd expect the 10-year to touch 6.5% by March 2022 while some in the bond market believe the level of 6.25% is not far off. The 10-year bond yield ended at 6.19% on Monday.

The supply of bonds is huge, and simple economics will tell us that when supply exceeds demand, prices fall. In the case of bonds, yields go up as they move inversely to prices. Simply put, the bigger the bond supply, the higher the yields will climb. The RBI is hoping to bend this logic a bit by participating as a buyer. So far in FY21, the central bank has bought Rs3.0 trillion worth of bonds, either through auctions or secondary market purchases. Indirectly, it has absorbed a quarter of the government’s borrowing programme of Rs12.8 trillion.

But unlike in the past, the borrowing itself is huge this year and the next year as well. Ergo, it is futile for the RBI to stand in as a big bond buyer for long especially when it has begun normalisation of liquidity. Other indirect signals on yields through auction cutoffs and operations twists are effective but only for a short while.

The odds of bond yields rising from here on are piling up. India’s banks are readying to lend more to the private sector and credit growth is expected to pick up. They will have less incentive to keep buying government bonds. Retail inflation outlook looks unfriendly with sticky core inflation and rising fuel prices. Bond traders cannot ignore this. Moreover, globally bond yields are rising and Indian papers cannot be an outlier.

Then there is supply of bonds from state governments. States have already borrowed close to Rs6.0 trillion from the market and may end up borrowing another Rs1.59 trillion. There are simply not enough willing investors to match the deluge of bonds this year.

The RBI will have to contend with higher bond yields or risk getting deeper into yield management. Central bank interventions are big distortions in the market and a risk to the RBI’s objective of financial stability. As a custodian of financial stability, the RBI will need to reduce its footprints in the bond market. As a banker to the government, the central bank would simply have to ask the Centre to cough up the price.

