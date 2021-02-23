With bonds, RBI cannot have the cake and eat it too

In short, Das wants to have the cake and eat it too. It wants the government bond supply to go through and also wants prices to not fall or yields to not rise. It should not surprise us that the plan is not working out well. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is way above 6% currently, a level at which the RBI was trying to keep bonds at a few weeks ago. Analysts at Crisil Ltd expect the 10-year to touch 6.5% by March 2022 while some in the bond market believe the level of 6.25% is not far off. The 10-year bond yield ended at 6.19% on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}