With capex plans delayed, cement sector could see better cash flows

For instance, pan-India focussed cement company the Ultratech Cements Ltd has guided for a capex of ₹10 billion for fiscal year 2021 (FY21). This is lower than the ₹16 billion incurred in fiscal year 2020. In a post earnings conference call with analysts, the company’s management said that it has allocated any capex spend for Dalla Super in FY21. Also, it has deferred capex for the Cuttack grinding unit to FY22.