MUMBAI: Tyre manufacturer Ceat Ltd had an aggressive capex lined up for FY19-23, aimed at boosting production capacities by nearly 50%. With demand headed south, it’s now time to go a bit slow on these plans.

Of course, a large part of the capex has already been incurred and it makes sense to wait for demand to catch up.

With its greenfield plant in Chennai operational in the March quarter of fiscal 2020, the company is well poised to cater to incremental demand. However, the coronavirus crisis will delay the ramp up of these new capacities as demand revival could take time.

"At full capacity, the plant (Chennai) can produce 28,500 passenger car radial tyres per day (TPD) and 2,500 two-wheeler TPD. Given new capacities, CEAT is now well positioned to capture the revival of the two-wheeler/ passenger vehicles/commercial vehicles market from FY22," analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said on 31 July.

In the June quarter, replacement demand came to the rescue of Ceat. It compensated for the lacklustre tyre demand from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment. However, the management expects replacement demand to weaken going ahead. Ceat has four-five new OEM launches planned and is optimistic about strengthening its presence in the segment and expects recovery from Q4FY21, the management has said.

Secondly, a large part of this capex is debt-funded. Given weak demand, a highly levered balance sheet would mean increased pressure on return ratios and profitability. Ceat’s gross debt at the end of June quarter stood at ₹1,998 crore, an increase of ₹70 crore sequentially.

According to brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher, Ceat’s cumulative capex of ₹1,200 crore in FY22/23 compares with ₹2,600 crore in FY19/20. So, with reduced capex intensity, the company is likely to turn free cash flow positive from FY22/23, it said in a report on 30 July.

In short, in the current situation, a waning capex intensity is positive for Ceat as it would better its free cash flow position. But analysts expect the stock’s valuations to improve only after capex-led benefits start coming in. Going by Bloomberg’s estimates, Ceat is trading at a one-year forward price to earnings multiple of 19 times, which is a discount to some of its peers.

