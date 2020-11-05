With Ceat’s margins set to skid from record highs, focus is back on volumes

From the past few quarters, tyre manufacturers have seen rapid margin improvement largely due to benign raw material cost. But the management of Ceat Ltd has cautioned that heydays of record margin growth are ending. The recent spike in natural and synthetic rubber prices is set to play a spoilsport.

In the September quarter, Ceat’s operating margins improved to 14.8%, analysts say this is highest in 19 quarters. Margins were also aided by cost rationalisation measures and higher replacement demand, which is a high-margin segment.

Ceat’s raw material basket cost decreased 5% sequentially in the September quarter and 10% on a year-on-year basis, the management told analysts. Ceat’s raw materials are carbon black, synthetic fiber and natural rubber. However, natural rubber price has increased from ₹123/kilogram pre-Covid to ₹150/kilogram recently. So, the management expects margin erosion of 200-300 basis points in subsequent quarters. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Despite the raw material pressure, Ceat won't resort to price hikes, instead it would introduce new, higher-value products, the management added.

So, the focus would shift back to volumes, capacity additions and debt.

In the second quarter, volumes grew 17% y-o-y to 93,175 tonnes.

The replacement segment contributed 71% to the overall sales mix, the management said. This was followed by 17% contribution by OEM segment and 12% by exports. Volumes from the replacement channel grew at 30% y-o-y in the September quarter, while that from OEMs declined marginally. Exports grew in mid-single digits, the management said.

Going ahead, the management expects demand to improve in the third quarter and volume from OEMs to revive. Import restrictions, increased preference for personal mobility and improving rural economy, would act as tailwinds, it added. The management said OEM demand has picked up in October partly led by channel filling ahead of the festive season. Ceat expects new launches planned by OEMs in next few months to drive OEM tyre sales. However, analysts say, it remains to be seen if this demand recovery sustains.

Ceat commissioned a two-wheeler brownfield facility at Nagpur in August. The ramp-up of its Chennai greenfield facility and Halol plant is scheduled in the March quarter of this fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the management said, out of the overall planned capex of ₹4000 crore, Ceat has incurred a capex of Rs2300 crore till date. Further, net debt declined by Rs224 crore in the September quarter to ₹Rs1670 crore and net debt/Ebitda stood at 3.4 times. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Even though major capex is behind, Ceat’s stretched balance sheet has got analysts worried. “External debt borrowings to fund capex will not only undermine the balance sheet, but also depress profits due to a higher interest burden," analysts at BOB Capital Markets Ltd said in a recent report. Some analysts estimate that it will take Ceat another three years to generate healthy cash flows and improve its debt metric.

