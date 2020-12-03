With consolidation picking pace, pipe stocks gain popularity among investors

Investors are lapping up stocks of pipe manufacturers as consolidation in this highly fragmented industry is picking pace. Stocks of key listed companies such as Supreme Industries Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd and Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd, have clocked fresh 52-week highs in November.

According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, industry participants expected plastic pipe industry volumes to decline by around 20-25% in H1FY21, while leading players saw much lower decline in the range of 7-31%, indicating market share gains.

Also read: India’s quest to fix its payments puzzle

Due to the pandemic, cash-strapped small and regional players are facing working capital issues amid demand slump. This is working in favour of large companies with stronger balance sheets aiding improvement in market share. The share of unorganised players in this sector is estimated to be around 65-70%.

Further, the ongoing price increase of key input raw material polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin, is adding to the financial pressure for smaller manufacturers. Channel checks show that many dealers have switched to larger manufacturers.

"PVC price uptrend continues with another hike of ₹4/kilogram (kg), or 3.7%, w.e.f. 1 December. This is the fifth price hike in PVC in Q3FY21 (+22%) after an increase of ₹14.5/kg, or 18.9%, in Q2FY21. Now at ₹111.3/kg, PVC prices have risen 69.8% since 1 May," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 1 December. The surge has been led largely by sustained supply-side issues globally.

In the September quarter, most pipe manufacturers saw further recovery in volumes. An analysis by Edelweiss Securities Ltd showed that the plastic pipes category outperformed other home décor segments with revenue/Ebitda/profit growth of 7%/42%/21% YoY. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. This was led by strong volume recovery, benefit of inventory gains, cost cutting measures and rising operating leverage, it said in a report on 20 November.

The management commentary indicates that companies expect better volume growth performance in the second half of the fiscal year aided by demand uptick in the real estate sector and strong outlook for Rabi season to support rural demand.

Apart from these factors, the sector is also benefiting from improving investors' sentiment towards the midcap stocks, analysts said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.