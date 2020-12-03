With consolidation picking pace, pipe stocks gain popularity among investors

"PVC price uptrend continues with another hike of ₹4/kilogram (kg), or 3.7%, w.e.f. 1 December. This is the fifth price hike in PVC in Q3FY21 (+22%) after an increase of ₹14.5/kg, or 18.9%, in Q2FY21. Now at ₹111.3/kg, PVC prices have risen 69.8% since 1 May," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 1 December. The surge has been led largely by sustained supply-side issues globally.