With construction industry in a sweet spot, pace of execution will be crucial

The year gone by posed significant challenges for the construction sector . Not only did companies witness an impact on order inflows, but labour availability was hit as well, slowing project execution. The slowdown in the economy impacted liquidity, causing concerns about project funding. Nevertheless, by the end of the year, the outlook has improved significantly from the gloom seen earlier.

The pickup in order flows, post the easing of lockdowns, has been strong and has improved revenue visibility. Road construction orders from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been key to improvement in the order book. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a note said NHAI has awarded projects spanning over 1,900km with a value of over ₹50,000 crore between April and December. NHAI is working on a plan to increase the share of government-funded projects to 50%, against the earlier policy of limiting such work to only 30%.

The government is trying to kick-start road construction quickly to create jobs, said analysts. But given the precarious state of government finances, some analysts worry that the momentum may not last for long.

Meanwhile, a pickup in order flows for waterways, railways and mining are also supporting the order books of construction companies. And changes such as concession agreements in build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects are expected to help facilitate bank funding. The cost of funding has also reduced with lower interest rates. Having said that, liquidity remains tight and funding for large infra projects still needs to be watched for.

Sandeep Upadhyay, managing director and chief executive, Centrum Infrastructure Advisory Ltd, said: “While most of the established listed construction companies are still trading at a significant discount, they seem to be well poised to witness robust growth in FY22. However, more efforts by the government are still required for addressing the liquidity concerns and turn improving outlook for project funding for large projects."

On the positive side, improved labour availability bodes well for execution pickup. Labour availability improved to 100% by October-November from 80% in August-September, said Alok Deora, senior analyst, Yes Securities.

Meanwhile, the strong demand pickup for construction materials, such as cement and steel, is encouraging, and indicates a pickup in construction activities. The huge order flows for construction equipment is a key indicator, which reflects that construction companies are preparing for higher execution, said Deora.

Overall, with improved fundamentals, construction companies are well placed to see a stronger 2021, as long as fresh challenges are not posed by the pandemic.

