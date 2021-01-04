With construction industry in a sweet spot, pace of execution will be crucial

The pickup in order flows, post the easing of lockdowns, has been strong and has improved revenue visibility. Road construction orders from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been key to improvement in the order book. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd in a note said NHAI has awarded projects spanning over 1,900km with a value of over ₹50,000 crore between April and December. NHAI is working on a plan to increase the share of government-funded projects to 50%, against the earlier policy of limiting such work to only 30%.