With cost inflation at 8-yr high, no jobs, services demand may fizzle out

MUMBAI: Business activity in India's services sector, a key contributor to gross domestic product , saw fastest growth in a year in February. Data published by Nikkei and IHS Markit showed that Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.3 in February from 52.8 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and a sub-50 print points to contraction.

The ongoing recovery in domestic demand has driven this improvement, even as exports continue to lag, showed the survey.

While the headline number points to a continuous expansion, the devil is in the details. Akin to manufacturers, for services providers as well, cost inflation continues to rise. The PMI survey showed that the rate of inflation accelerated to the strongest since February 2013. "Amid reports of higher freight, fuel and retail prices, overall input costs increased in February. However, competitive pressures prevented companies from lifting their own fees," said the survey report.

"With normalcy resuming, inflation would make a comeback - this was known. But the pace at which commodity prices are rising is worrying. Despite high competition, companies not passing on the burden of increased costs mirrors their skepticism about sustainability of demand," said an economist with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Another factor that could weigh on demand momentum for both services and manufacturing, is the grim employment situation. "Despite ongoing growth of total new business, service sector employment fell further during February. A number of companies suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic restricted labour supply. The pace of job shedding accelerated from January, but was moderate overall," added the survey report.

Of course, hopes are that as vaccination picks further pace, ovid-led restrictions would ease, making way for a full-fledged recovery. But considering India's large population, it could longer-than-anticipated.

"The recent flare up of cases in Maharashtra highlights the risk of targeted lockdowns, especially while vaccination progress remains relatively slow. And even if and when the virus is finally brought under control in India, the scars inflicted on the labour market won’t be easy to mend. Finally, a weak banking sector is likely to further hold back the economic recovery. Under these circumstances, we think that monetary policy will remain looser than most are expecting for some time to come," Darren Aw, Asia economist, at Capital Economics Ltd said in a report on 3 March.

