With cost inflation at 8-yr high, no jobs, services demand may fizzle out

"The recent flare up of cases in Maharashtra highlights the risk of targeted lockdowns, especially while vaccination progress remains relatively slow. And even if and when the virus is finally brought under control in India, the scars inflicted on the labour market won’t be easy to mend. Finally, a weak banking sector is likely to further hold back the economic recovery. Under these circumstances, we think that monetary policy will remain looser than most are expecting for some time to come," Darren Aw, Asia economist, at Capital Economics Ltd said in a report on 3 March.