The countrywide lockdown has impacted the rural economy considerably, and has negated the benefit of a better rabi crop season.

The season began on a positive note, with crop sowing increasing 10% on the back of good soil moisture content and water availability. Weather related damages such as hailstorms and unseasonal rains were limited, improving crop prospects. But restrictions on trade and movement of people has impacted harvesting and marketing of rabi crops.

“Urgent central and state government intervention is required to avoid a post demonetisation scenario; where small & marginal farmers bear the brunt of price declines post a healthy harvest, while large farmers with holding capacity manage to contain losses," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Tempered down.

A push towards direct procurement by the government and food processors, smooth functioning and transportation of agri-inputs and farm produce are measures being suggested by experts. In short, the role the government plays will be critical to mitigate the impact the lockdown will have on the farm sector.

Effective measures can reduce farm income losses and help farmers prepare better for the summer crop (kharif), a big harvest season for India.

“FY20 has not been a good year as far as farmers’ incomes are concerned. In the kharif season, many farmers lost soybean and other crops due to excessive rains. They were banking on a successful rabi harvest to repay their loans. However, the covid-19 scare, shut mandis and falling commodity prices are likely to take a toll on the overall cash position of farmers," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Apart from the hit on the functioning of agri-markets (or mandis), the plight of migrant workers and their return to the villages is also playing a role.

“The flight of migrant labourers back home has hit farmers hard in the midst of a harvest season in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It will also spell trouble for farmers in Punjab and Haryana, where wheat harvesting season begins in mid-April as well as for potato farmers," added Edelweiss.

The limited functioning of agri-markets is also hampering price discovery. In short, a lot needs to be done to restore confidence in the sector.