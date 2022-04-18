With demand soaring, NTPC on strong footing

In general, NTPC is a beneficiary of strong power demand in the country. Also, the company’s captive mines and coal linkages place it in a relatively better position as the tariffs are much lower when compared to the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) prices. Amid increased demand and coal shortage, the average market clearing price (MCP) in the day-ahead electricity market on the IEX, touched ₹8.9 per unit in April (average till 18 April). This is a further increase from the average MCP seen in March. In FY22, prices have averaged at Rs4.4 per unit.

