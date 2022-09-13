With elevated inflation, more rate hikes by RBI in the offing

According to Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics, further ahead, headline inflation is likely to gradually decline. "Food inflation will fall over the coming months, helped by a more favourable base. Energy inflation is also set to continue easing as global oil prices moderate. We think the headline rate could drop to within the target range by early 2023," he said in a report. So, he foresees a 50bps repo rate increase in September, but expects the central bank to slow the pace of tightening in December.