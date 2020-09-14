With elevated receivables, it is a weary road to recovery for BHEL

“In the current environment we see no major reduction in receivables, as cash flows of key clients would remain weak. In addition, we see no long-term growth prospects for BHEL as its exposure to structurally slowing down thermal power capex continues to remain high," analysts at PhillipCapital (India) Private Limited said in a report on 11 September. The broking house has downgraded the stock’s ratings from neutral to sell with a revised target price of ₹22 from ₹31 earlier.