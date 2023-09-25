With Fila in pocket, Metro needs to step into execution mode2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:06 PM IST
The company aims to add 100 stores per year and enhance the share of online (including omni-channel) revenue from almost 8% in FY23.
Shares of footwear company Metro Brands Ltd have been an outlier so far this year, gaining nearly 21%. In comparison, during the same time, Bata India Ltd and Relaxo Footwears Ltd’s shares have fallen by 1% each whereas Campus Activewear Ltd’s stock has lagged the most, falling at a sharper rate of 29%. Metro’s sharp outperformance can be partly explained by the ongoing premiumization trend. For perspective, Metro’s average selling price (ASP) in the June quarter was ₹1,500 per unit while that of Campus was ₹629 per unit.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started