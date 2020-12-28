With funding edge, growth prospects look good for housing finance firms

However, all that is now taking a turn for the better, with loan disbursal looking up for most lenders. The pick up in real estate activity on the retail side has cheered HFCs. Media reports suggest that home registrations have surged in select cities and home sales in the affordable housing is looking up. This augurs well for HFCs when it comes to disbursements. However, the real edge for home loan lenders, among other non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has been easy funding. HFCs have kept funding costs from rising for them despite the pandemic. One factor has been that a housing loan is seen as secured lending with loans being collateralized and safe. Another reason has been RBI’s liquidity measures, which has kept liquidity at a surplus for a long period.