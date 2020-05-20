With growth story locked down, Bajaj Finance faces an eclipse year

After a dream run for over a decade, India’s largest non-bank consumer lender and its investors are coming to terms with a new normal of low growth and asset quality erosion.

Bajaj Finance knows that it cannot do much about low growth because quarantined Indians are unable to spend beyond essentials.

Analysts already expected growth to suffer in FY21, especially after the lender said last month that new loans grew a mere 3% as against high double digit growth in the previous many quarters. Indeed, the share price has eroded a whopping 21% since the lockdown to curb covid-19 was announced on 24 March, reflecting the growth impact.

What would matter now is how Bajaj Finance is able to get its borrowers to keep repaying. Here, the risks are stacked up high against the lender.

Already 27% of its book is under moratorium as of April and this is growing, according to the management. It is clear that more and more of its borrowers are unable to pay. The management said the moratorium indicates borrowers want to conserve cash and not that the credit quality has deteriorated. The fact that the lockdown, now nearly 70 days, is worse in urban centres is not helping Bajaj Finance. “The longer than expected lockdown will likely put pressure on Bajaj’s ability to manage recoveries translating to further downside risks to near-term estimates," wrote analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.

Gross bad loan ratios at 1.61% as of March were reasonably low but this is bound to change now with the twin blows of low growth and potential rise in slippages. Indeed, the true picture on slippages will emerge once the moratorium ends this month.

The emerging pressure on wages, job losses in various sectors and growing distress among small businessmen make conserving asset quality a tall task for Bajaj Finance.

The risks are high but the lender has ramped up provisioning too. It provided ₹900 crore towards covid-19 risks which took the total provisioning to ₹1865 crore. Analysts are not ruling out the requirement of more provisions in the coming quarters.

Trading at a multiple of 3.4 times its estimated book value for FY21, Bajaj Finance is still the most valued among diversified non-bank lenders. FY21 is likely to be an eclipse year and analysts at Morgan Stanley are betting on the lender’s performance to improve in the medium term. For now, all Bajaj Finance needs is to keep its delinquencies limited.

