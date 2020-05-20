With growth story locked down, Bajaj Finance faces an eclipse year

Already 27% of its book is under moratorium as of April and this is growing, according to the management. It is clear that more and more of its borrowers are unable to pay. The management said the moratorium indicates borrowers want to conserve cash and not that the credit quality has deteriorated. The fact that the lockdown, now nearly 70 days, is worse in urban centres is not helping Bajaj Finance. “The longer than expected lockdown will likely put pressure on Bajaj’s ability to manage recoveries translating to further downside risks to near-term estimates," wrote analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note.