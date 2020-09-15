With hardly any revenues in Q1, lower costs didn’t rescue PVR materially

Shares of PVR were trading flattish in early trade on Tuesday. In general, lack of visibility on revenues has kept sentiments muted for multiplex stocks including PVR. Small wonder, the shares are still as much as 38% away from their pre-covid highs seen in February. With no sign of reopening of the multiplexes yet, the current quarter is a washout too. Also, it is uncertain how footfalls would pan out after the multiplexes restart operations as movie watchers may refrain from visiting the theatres to avoid catching the virus.