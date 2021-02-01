With improving asset quality outlook, ICICI Bank gives investors enough to love

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank has given more than one reason for its investors to load up. Over the weekend, the private sector lender reported a net profit that beat estimates and asset quality that showed a steady improvement. A sanguine outlook by the management has only added to the optimism.

It should not come as a surprise that the bank’s shares were well received today. As such, ICICI Bank’s share price has risen an impressive 21% in the past three months. By this, the stock has outperformed broad market and even its more venerated peer HDFC Bank’s which has advanced 12% in past three months.

The bank’s gross bad loans were 5.42% of its loan book, adjusting for the benefit from judicial standstill on asset recognition. Slippages saw a drop and ergo provisions too showed a sequential decline. Just like peer HDFC Bank, the lender too saw much of these slippages arising out of retail book. The lender has made a contingent provisioning of Rs3,000 crore towards these slippages and expects no nasty surprises here on. It also holds Rs6,470 crore specifically towards pandemic risks.

In short, the stress on ICICI Bank’s books has remained under control and the bank has enough insurance against any untoward risks. The low restructured pile of 0.4% of total loans also augurs well for asset quality outlook.

"We upgrade our earnings estimates on the back of a tad better top line and lower credit cost. ICICI Bank should deliver ROA (return on assets) of 1.4-1.5% over FY22-23E; core ROE (return on equity) of 14% should expand further as leverage improves," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a note.

That leaves investors with the growth outlook. Here too, the lender has met expectations. Core interest income saw a healthy 16% growth for the December as loan growth bounced back to 13% year-on-year. This has also meant that operating profit growth has remained healthy. The management indicated that the need for incremental provisions would reduce and that leaves much of the capital for growth. “Ergo, some analysts have raised their earnings estimates for the lender. Loan growth is showing a strong revival in both wholesale and retail, with disbursement in many business segments surpassing pre-COVID levels," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

