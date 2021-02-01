With improving asset quality outlook, ICICI Bank gives investors enough to love

That leaves investors with the growth outlook. Here too, the lender has met expectations. Core interest income saw a healthy 16% growth for the December as loan growth bounced back to 13% year-on-year. This has also meant that operating profit growth has remained healthy. The management indicated that the need for incremental provisions would reduce and that leaves much of the capital for growth. “Ergo, some analysts have raised their earnings estimates for the lender. Loan growth is showing a strong revival in both wholesale and retail, with disbursement in many business segments surpassing pre-COVID levels," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

