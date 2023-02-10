With intensifying 5G capex, monetisation is key for Bharti Airtel
- While Bharti Airtel's capex spending bodes well for long-term outlook, in the near-term, the rise in capex is one of the key concerns for the stock
Bharti Airtel Ltd’s management has said it continues the capital expenditure (capex) spending on 5G infrastructure deployment and expansion of business operations, particularly in rural regions.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×