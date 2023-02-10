With intensifying 5G capex, monetisation is key for Bharti Airtel

The higher spending on the 5G infrastructure is likely to put pressure on the return ratios. “Investors aren’t thrilled with the low return on capital employed," said the analyst mentioned above. The return ratios tend to be lower considering the company has high debt on its books with the spectrum purchase and now with 5G capex, he added. Last month, analysts from J.P. Morgan said in a report, “Higher-than-expected capex, delayed price repair and a lack of 5G monetization should halt the industry wide return on invested capital repair that we now expect to decline/flat-line over FY23-25."