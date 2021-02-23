With IPO in sight, investors see Zomato feeding many more mouths

"One reason I can think of for the increase in Zomato’s valuations in such a short span of time is that the funding environment has become even more generous and the IPO now appears imminent. Secondly, the jump in growth during end-2020, indicating high value of consumers acquired by foodtech firms are turning out to be sticky and have a strong latent demand for food delivery," says Vivekanand Subbaraman, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd.