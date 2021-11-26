With mobile tariff hikes, inflation to pinch consumers harder

"Tariffs have been hiked by ‘20-25%’ according to Bharti Airtel’s press release, with Vodafone’s price rises in the same ballpark. If other telecoms providers follow suit, we estimate that it would add 0.4% point to headline inflation over the next year. That wouldn’t spring the RBI into immediate action given the fragile economic recovery, but it does add to reasons to think that policy will be gradually tightened from the second half of next year," Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist Capital Economics said in a report.