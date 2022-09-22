With more Fed hikes, can India be resilient?

As this has been the fastest rate hike cycle in decades, a lot of tightening has already taken place and may have yet to work its way through the economy, said Kathy Jones, managing director and chief fixed income strategist, Charles Schwab. “Fed tightening cycles are often characterized by high volatility, especially in riskier segments of the markets. With the Fed moving at a rapid pace, volatility is likely to remain high," she cautioned.

