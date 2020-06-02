Until last year, there was a lot of excitement for shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo airlines.. InterGlobe shares had touched a 52-week high of Rs1899 a piece in September on NSE, on the back of strong capacity growth. But things are now moving in the opposite direction with covid-19, with capacity expected to be trimmed.

While it didn’t give a clear guidance on capacity, the company said it will return 120 A320CEOs over the next two years, and replace them with A320NEOs, although the pace of replacement will depend on the trend in revenues.

The March quarter results show the impact of the covid-19 lockdown that commenced on 25 March. ASK for the quarter has declined by about 11% compared to the December quarter. On a per unit basis, InterGlobe’s profit spread have been negative for the quarter. Cost per available seat kilometre exceeded revenues per available seat kilometre.

Overall, the company reported a loss of about Rs870 crore, although this is better than the Street’s forecast. Also note that the loss was largely owing to forex fluctuation.

Amidst this uncertain environment, InterGlobe is shifting focus to costs and liquidity. In the coming months, it is looking at cost savings to the tune of Rs3000-4000 crore. To achieve this, among other steps, the airline will look at curtailing employee costs and has chosen not to pay dividends for FY20. This should help in a rough year, especially when one cannot be sure of demand would pan out.

In its March quarter earnings call, InterGlobe said it is operating at 20% capacity right now and is looking to ramp up to 30% soon. Even as the domestic aviation operations have opened up recently in a phased manner, the seasonally strong June quarter is expected to take a hit, since the lockdown was in force for most of the period.

Post that, the September quarter tends to be leaner for the aviation sector. In short, the first half of this financial year would be immensely challenging. The silver lining is that recent booking show there is a high level of pent-up demand. But investors will do well to wait and see if this sustains and watch for demand recovery closely in the second half of the year. “Headwinds for airlines in the form of limited demand and yield pressure may linger for the remainder of CY2020," say analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

After touching a low of Rs771.30 apiece in March, InterGlobe shares have recovered by about 23%. Still, as mentioned earlier, the stock has halved from its highs.

Indigo has a fairly high cash balance, compared to its peers, and given the new focus on cash and liquidity, it is best placed in the sector to ride out the covid19 storm.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated