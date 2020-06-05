With Mubadala, Jio Platforms nears finishing line of pre-IPO fund raising target

Since then, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and now Mubadala have matched Facebook’s outlay, with a cumulative investment of ₹44081 crore in the company. Of course, they bought shares at a slightly higher valuation compared to Facebook. So while Facebook got a 10% stake, these investors together have a 9% stake. If the plan is to have a 20% share for outside investors, perhaps Jio Platforms is just another deal away from ending its fund-raising spree.