It’s eight weeks since country went into lockdown mode. It’s also one week since the government announced a mega Rs20 trillion economic package. But despite waiting patiently, there is no help coming from the government for airline companies.

Smaller airlines such as SpiceJet Ltd will be under far greater pressure. It had practically no cash to speak of before the lockdown. And its net worth was negative (Rs850 crore in end-September 2019), owing to past losses. A two-month freeze on revenues has made things far worse.

Varun Ginodia, an analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd, says SpiceJet may well go down the Yes Bank way. In essence, there will be little left for equity investors, even in a best case scenario of a buyout of the company. “In all likelihood, we believe SpiceJet will go down the Yes Bank way leaving very little for equity investors. The only thing that can probably save SpiceJet now is the equity infusion from a large government owned airline or a deep pocketed private equity investor," he says.

But M&A interest could be really low given the high competitive intensity in Indian aviation. It’s little wonder the company’s shares fell by the maximum permissible 5% on Monday.

What’s more, another big problem for the sector is the lack of certainty on when airlines can resume operations. The curbs of air travel have been extended yet again.

Not operating for two months this quarter would mean the June quarter, which is a slightly better quarter for airlines, is a washout. After this, we have seasonally weakest September quarter. Whether demand revives in the second half would depend on how the virus situation shapes up. Passenger load factors are expected to be low initially.

IndiGo’s large cash pile is helpful in these times and puts it in the best place in the Indian aviation sector to deal with this crisis. As on 31 December, IndiGo had free cash worth Rs9412.8 crore. At September end, IndiGo’s networth was over Rs6000 crore.

While there was no direct support for airlines, some reform measures were announced. A key announcement for aviation in the package has been that restrictions on utilization of Indian air space would be eased. This can help save costs. “The announcement would lead to more direct routes between cities, thus increasing average aircraft utilization rates (block hours/day) and reducing fuel expenses (about 35-40% of sales)," point out Motilal Oswal analysts. The government also emphasised on the making India a global hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). This would help reduce maintenance costs for airlines in the long run.

The immediate concern, however, is on the revenue front, as well as capital. The outlook for both have become weaker in the past week.

