Markets
With no tariff hikes in sight, telcos' market share consolidation continues
Summary
- Jio and Airtel have led the net additions in subscribers in June, growing by 3% and 6% year-on-year, respectively
Telecom companies need tariff hikes to boost growth, but the stiff competition in the industry is likely delaying the move. Analysts expect the price increases to come through after FY24.
