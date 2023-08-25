With no tariff hikes in sight, telcos' market share consolidation continues

On the other hand, Bharti, in the last few quarters, has taken price increases in its lower end of the plans, though the management clarified that the benefit of the tariff was small. According to Jefferies India report, “A pickup in Vodafone Idea’s active subscriber loss suggests continued market share shifts towards Bharti/Jio, which could further accelerate as 5G become more mainstream and Jio Bharat launch, turning the market into an effective duopoly sooner."