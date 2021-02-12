With rising competition, Berger Paints' valuations look weirder

Berger Paints India Ltd posted decent earnings in the December quarter. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, its volumes and value likely grew 31% and 25%, respectively in Q3FY21. This was marginally behind competitor Asian Paints Ltd, which saw 33% volume growth and 27% value growth.

Berger's management is upbeat on the demand outlook. In a post-earnings conference call, the management said, volume growth was led by a combination of fresh and pent-up demand largely from smaller cities and towns. So far in Q4, the demand momentum seems to have sustained, so the overall growth in the March quarter is likely to be strong and will also benefit from a low base due to the covid-induced lockdown, the management added. Given the demand revival, the company has also accelerated its capacity expansion in UP, which is likely to be ready by the beginning of the calendar year 2022.

What's more, the Berger management said that it is not unduly concerned about the entry of new competition, but will keep a close watch on the same. Grasim Industries Ltd recently announced its plans to foray into the paint sector with a massive initial investment of Rs5000 crore. Grasim has plans for backward integration and will use its cement dealer network for paint distribution, this gives Grasim an advantage.

Even though the management is not perturbed by the rising competition, analysts are. They feel, although valuations have cooled off, they still seem unreasonable. "Berger continues to execute well but 17% premium to APNT is unwarranted in view of a similar growth profile and higher risks from new competition. Valuations are rich on absolute (62X FY2023E PE) as well as on a relative basis and not sustainable especially in view of Grasim’s aggressive plans, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 12 February. PE is short for price-to-earnings.

Sharing a similar view, analysts at Yes Securities Ltd said, "While the management is not unduly worried as of now about Grasim’s aggressive plans for the paints business, we believe that it would remain an overhang and a reason for valuation multiples to cool off a bit from current levels of 70x FY23E earnings."

