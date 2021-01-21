With Sensex at mount 50K, investors willing to take more risk, says survey

Indian benchmark index Sensex has breached yet another psychological level, hitting the 50,000 mark on Thursday. This up move in Indian stock market is in-line with the US equities, which closed at a record high on hopes that US President Joe Biden will provide more economic stimulus to boost demand hit by the pandemic.

With rising anticipation of more liquidity, investors' risk taking ability has also increased. The latest global fund manager survey by BofA Securities showed that 19% of respondents were taking higher than normal risk. This upward movement in risk appetite is at a record high, showed the survey.

The survey further pointed out to three new tail risks. Vaccine rollout being the top on the list followed by a taper tantrum and Wall Street bubble. Even though respondents see better prospects of global economic turnaround, they feel that the Goldilocks scenario of higher-growth and lower-inflation has peaked. In fact a record net 92% of those surveyed expect higher inflation in the next 12 months.

Emerging markets continue to be the top bet for global investors with record high allocation, according to the survey report. However, stock market analysts are wary of the valuations at which Indian equities are currently trading, especially given that earnings recovery has to be solid for this valuation multiple to justify.

The MSCI India index is trading at a one-year price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 30 times , a significant premium to MSCI Asia Ex-Japan, which is trading at 18 times.

So far, the December quarter earnings have been decent, but analysts feel that market is ripe for a correction considering that economic recovery may not be as quick as being anticipated. This can be true for global equities as well. The Bofa survey showed that average cash levels among fund managers stood at 3.9% - an eight year low. Going by market's history, this is a contrarion sell indicator, said the BofA survey.

